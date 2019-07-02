Manchester City Talent With Offers On Table From Championship and Spain

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City talent Lorenzo Gonzalez has a number of offers on the table from sides in the Championship and the Spanish second tier.



Gonzalez turns out for Manchester City's Under-23s, but could be on the move this summer in search of senior team football.













The attacker looks set to have a number of options to choose from if he does decide to move in the current transfer window.



According to Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez Haya, Gonzalez has offers on his table from clubs in the Championship and sides plying their trade in the Spanish second tier.





Gonzalez played for Manchester City Under-23s in the Premier League 2 last season.







He also turned out in the UEFA Youth League, while getting a taste of senior team football in the EFL Trophy.



The 19-year-old played and scored in an EFL Trophy win over League Two side Crewe Alexandra.





Gonzalez's contract at Manchester City has a further year left to run.

