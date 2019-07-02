Manchester United Bid For West Ham Star Expected Soon

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are yet to make an official bid for West Ham United centre-back Issa Diop, but they are likely to table one soon.



The Frenchman has emerged as a possible target for Manchester United, who are in the market for defenders ahead of next season.













The Premier League giants are wary of Leicester City’s inflated asking for Harry Maguire and have been considering moves for other centre-back targets this summer.



Diop has been on the club's radar and there have also been claims of West Ham rejecting an offer from Manchester United for the French defender.





However, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Red Devils are yet to table an official bid for Diop but they do hold an interest in the former Toulouse defender this summer.







Manchester United have been in constant touch with the player’s representatives and have discussed the possibility of taking him to Old Trafford ahead of next season.



And it has been claimed that a bid is imminent with a first offer not expected to be less than €50m this summer.





Diop is not keen to push for a move out of West Ham, who signed him last year from Toulouse for around €25m.



But he is tempted at the prospect of playing for Manchester United and has been keeping tabs on the situation.

