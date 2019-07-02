Manchester United Increase Harry Maguire Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have slapped in a big-money bid for Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire, according to Sky Sports News.



The 26-year-old defender has been heavily linked with a move away from Leicester this summer with Manchester United and Manchester City chasing him.













The Foxes have already rejected an initial bid from the Red Devils, but Ole Gunner Solskjaer has been pushing Manchester United to take Maguire to Old Trafford ahead of next season.



And Manchester United have come back to Leicester with a fresh big-money bid for the England international.





It has been claimed that Manchester United have slapped in a new £70m bid for the Leicester defender as part of their plans to sign him.







Leicester are yet to respond to the offer but it is unclear whether they will accept the bid as despite being substantial, it is still some way away from their valuation.



The Foxes want around £80m for the defender and they are under no pressure to sell Maguire this summer.





The England international is keen on a move to a bigger club but he is yet to push Leicester to let him leave despite being linked with a move since last year.

