X
06 October 2018

02/07/2019 - 15:02 BST

Marko Arnautovic Claimed To Be Playing Up But West Ham Not Commenting

 




West Ham United are refusing to comment at present on whether Marko Arnautovic has handed in a transfer request, according to the Guardian.

Arnautovic wanted to force through a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League in January, but the Hammers refused to play ball and he stayed put.


 



It has now been claimed he is again looking to leave and has slapped in a transfer request, but West Ham are not commenting.

Arnautovic is suggested to be "playing up", but it is unclear what the issue with the attacker is.
 


He has been linked with Italian giants Inter and has expressed his desire to play Champions League football.



However, a move to China could be back on the table amid suggestions that another Chinese side have moved to secure his signature.

How West Ham will handle the current situation with a player who is now 30 years old remains to be seen.
 


Manuel Pellegrini does have time to replace Arnautovic though, with the summer transfer window now in full swing.
 