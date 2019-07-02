XRegister
06 October 2018

02/07/2019 - 23:21 BST

Mauricio Pochettino Is Top, Top Manager – Tottenham New Boy Excited

 




Jack Clarke wants to make the most of working with Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino when he gets the chance, after he completed a move from Leeds United to Spurs.

The Lilywhites completed the signing of Clarke on a four-year contract on Tuesday morning, paying Leeds around £9m to sign the winger.  


 



The player was immediately loaned back to the Championship outfit, where he will spend the rest of the season before returning to north London.

Clarke is excited about the move and especially the chance to work with Pochettino when he heads back to Spurs, as he rates the Argentine as one of the best.
 


“Obviously [Mauricio] is one of the best coaches in the world, a top, top manager”, Clarke told Tottenham's official website.



“Hopefully he can help me push on and progress myself.

“I just want to carry on from where I left off at Leeds, kick on even more and then hopefully [following his loan] make an impact big enough to be in and around the team."
 


The youngster, who came through the youth ranks at Leeds, also stressed that he has no fear in his play and he is hopeful the Spurs fans will see that when he is on the pitch.

“I feel like I play with a no-fear attitude and hopefully I can show that on the pitch.

"It doesn’t bother me whether I’m playing at the park or playing in front of fans, I just play the same.

"I think that’s a good thing.

"I like taking players on and creating opportunities.”

Clarke mostly appeared as a substitute for Leeds last season but did enough to impress the Tottenham scouts.   
 