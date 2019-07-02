More Will Come But We’ve Raised Bar – Steven Gerrard On Rangers Squad

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes his players have raised the bar over pre-season so far, but has vowed to make the squad stronger by making further signings.



Gerrard has been busy in the transfer market so far this summer, locking down as many as seven players on Rangers deals ahead of the new season.













Rangers recently returned from a pre-season training camp in Portugal where they also played a friendly against English League Two side Mansfield Town. And Gerrard believes his squad are ahead of where he expected them to be.



The manager also took time to insist that he feels that the quality of his team is getting better and better and the addition of new players will further help.





“It has been a fantastic week and the boys have applied themselves very well and we are probably slightly ahead of where I thought we would be right now", Gerrard told his club's official website.







“It has been two strong weeks. I missed a few days of the first week as I was on a course, but I watched the sessions back and the first week was strong.



“Again, they have raised the bar and they have put in more distance this week and the quality is getting better while we are adding quality to it and a few more signings will come through the door.”





Rangers's first qualifying round opponents in the Europa League will be Gibraltar-based St Joseph’s, who beat FC Prishtina 3-1 on aggregate in a preliminary round qualifier.

