06 October 2018

26 August 2018

02/07/2019 - 18:48 BST

02/07/2019 - 18:48 BST

My Focus Is Newcastle United – Magpies Flop Insists He's Heading Back To St James' Park

 




Newcastle United flop Achraf Lazaar insists he is heading back to the Magpies and is only focused on the club.

The 27-year-old's stint at St James' Park has been a failure since he joined from Italian side Palermo in 2016 and penned a five-year contract.


 



Newcastle have been trying to offload Lazaar in recent years, but have only succeeded in sending him on loan to Benevento and Sheffield Wednesday, respectively.

Now the defender is heading back and insists his full focus is on Newcastle, with no room for anything else at present.
 


Lazaar told Italian outlet Calciomercato.it: "I have finished my holidays, now I am going back to Newcastle.



"In the coming days I will start training for the new season."

Asked if he will return to Italy, the Morocco international replied: "Now there is nothing, I am thinking only of Newcastle."
 


Lazaar has been linked with Genoa previously and though he acknowledges the interest, he insists it is not current.

"There was concrete interest, but in the past", the left-back explained.

Newcastle are currently without a manager, meaning Lazaar will be bidding to impress temporary boss Neil Redfearn.

It remains to be seen if he might yet be able to get his Magpies career back on track under the former Leeds United head coach.
 