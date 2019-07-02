No Less Than This – Besiktas President Lays Down Law On Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Besiktas president Fikret Orman has spelt out the asking price for Liverpool midfield target Dorukhan Tokoz this summer.



The 23-year-old defensive midfielder was in impressive form in the Turkish Super Lig last season and it has led to speculation over his future at Besiktas.













Several clubs have been linked with an interest in the player this summer and Liverpool have been linked with wanting him at Anfield.



Orman is aware that Dorukham is a wanted player in the transfer window and has made it clear the kind of money he would want before the club consider selling the midfielder ahead of next season.





The Besiktas president was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Sabah: “Dorukhan is a very important and young player for us.







“For Dorukhan, no less than €15m to €20m bids have to arrive at the door of the club.”





Dorukhan, who also made his debut for Turkey earlier this year, is contracted until 2021 to Besiktas.





He played 25 times for the Turkish giants last season across three competitions and netted three goals for the side.

