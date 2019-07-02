XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/07/2019 - 21:02 BST

Not Done Yet – Transfer For Leeds United Star Still To Be Finalised

 




Barnsley have not yet finalised the arrival of Leeds United defender Aapo Halme.

The Oakwell outfit are moving to bring in the promising young centre-back, who is surplus to requirements at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa.


 



A permanent switch to Barnsley has been mooted as all but done, but according to BBC Sheffield, the deal has not yet been finalised.

Leeds signed Halme from Finnish giants HJK Helsinki after picking him out as a player with potential.
 


He was drafted into the club's Under-23 squad and played a big role last season under Carlos Corberan.



Leeds Under-23s picked up the Professional Development League North title and then went on to win the national title.

He now looks set to continue his development at Barnsley, if the club can complete the final details of his arrival from Leeds.
 


Halme has been capped by Finland at youth level, from the country's Under-16s up to the Under-21s.
 