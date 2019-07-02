Not Done Yet – Transfer For Leeds United Star Still To Be Finalised

Follow @insidefutbol





Barnsley have not yet finalised the arrival of Leeds United defender Aapo Halme.



The Oakwell outfit are moving to bring in the promising young centre-back, who is surplus to requirements at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa.













A permanent switch to Barnsley has been mooted as all but done, but according to BBC Sheffield, the deal has not yet been finalised.



Leeds signed Halme from Finnish giants HJK Helsinki after picking him out as a player with potential.





He was drafted into the club's Under-23 squad and played a big role last season under Carlos Corberan.







Leeds Under-23s picked up the Professional Development League North title and then went on to win the national title.



He now looks set to continue his development at Barnsley, if the club can complete the final details of his arrival from Leeds.





Halme has been capped by Finland at youth level, from the country's Under-16s up to the Under-21s.

