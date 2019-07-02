One Key Factor Sees Arsenal Overtake Napoli For Kieran Tierney, Italians Hamstrung

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have overtaken Napoli in the chase for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney due to one key factor.



The Scotland international is attracting interest this summer and could leave Celtic Park for the right price.













Arsenal boss Unai Emery sees Tierney as the answer to his left-back woes, while Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has zeroed in on the Celtic man as a quality addition.



The Italian side had been thought to have been in the lead in the chase, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, it is Arsenal who are ahead.





Arsenal are claimed to have hit the accelerator in the chase for Tierney, while Napoli are hamstrung at the moment.







The Serie A side want to offload Mario Rui to make a move for Tierney and are only prepared to sign the Scot once they do so.



As a result, Napoli are waiting to sell 28-year-old Rui to make space for Tierney.





If Ancelotti's side stick to their approach then they risk Arsenal closing a deal for Tierney and beating them to the Celtic star's signature.



Celtic are already moving to secure a replacement for Tierney.

