Real Madrid Prepared To Play Long Summer Game For Paul Pogba

Real Madrid have not given up hope of signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and are willing to negotiate until the end of the transfer window, on 2nd September, to get their man.



Pogba has indicated that he wants to leave Manchester United this summer and is expected to hold talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over his future at Old Trafford.













Juventus have already held talks with Manchester United over the possibility of signing Pogba, but the Serie A giants look out of the chase after capturing Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot.



Real Madrid have been chasing Pogba all summer, with coach Zinedine Zidane driving the club’s interest in the Frenchman.





And according to Spanish sports daily AS, Zidane has again reiterated to the club that he wants Pogba at the club next season.







Real Madrid are ready to keep negotiating and trying to work out a deal for Pogba until the Spanish transfer window closes on 2nd September.



Pogba has already said yes to a move to Real Madrid.





The Premier League transfer window closes on 8th August, but Manchester United could have to deal with a big transfer decision and an unhappy player in early September.

