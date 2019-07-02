Sheffield United Close On Luke Freeman

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United are on the verge of getting a deal done for Queens Park Rangers midfielder Luke Freeman, according to the Yorkshire Post.



Freeman stood out at QPR last season and has been heavily linked with a move away from Loftus Road since the end of the 2018/19 campaign.









The midfielder was linked with a move to Leeds earlier in the summer, but it seems Freeman is on his way to the Premier League ahead of next season.



Sheffield United have reportedly been making steady progress in their pursuit of Freeman and it has been claimed that a transfer is imminent.





Now the Blades are close to getting a deal over the line for the signature of the QPR midfielder this summer.



And Freeman is expected to join Sheffield United and ply his trade in the Premier League next season.



The 27-year-old midfielder was snapped up by QPR from Bristol City in the 2017 January transfer window.





A former Arsenal trainee, he made a whopping 48 appearances for QPR last season and has been an impressive performer in the second tier of English football.