06 October 2018

26 August 2018

02/07/2019 - 13:22 BST

Something Special Being Built At West Ham – Hammers Star

 




West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass is confident that the club are heading toward something special after agreeing to a one-year contract extension.

The Hammers confirmed on Tuesday that the player has agreed to a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2021. West Ham also have an option to further extend the contract by 12 months.  


 



Snodgrass joined the London-based club from Hull City in January 2017. He then moved to Aston Villa on a one-year loan deal in the following summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old was involved in seven goals from 33 league appearances for West Ham last season, which was also his first full campaign with the club.
 


Snodgrass is certain that the Hammers are building something special and expressed his delight at having the opportunity to be part of it.



They’re building something special here", the player told West Ham's official website.

"For me, it’s about trying to build on last season. Trying to get more goals and more assists and trying to be the best team-mate I can. 
 


I will just take it one per cent at a time and do the best I possibly can.

"The drive for me is to be a better player; to listen and learn. 

"We’re constantly learning, and the manager and his staff will want to implement more ideas, new ideas.

"To be part of that going forward, I’m delighted.

West Ham will host Premier League champions Manchester City on the opening weekend of the league on 10th August.   
 