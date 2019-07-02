Tanguy Ndombele’s Agent Meeting Spurs Supremo Daniel Levy, Final Details To Discuss

Follow @insidefutbol





Tanguy Ndombele's agent is meeting Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy to discuss the final details of his client's move to north London, according to Sky Sports News.



Spurs have agreed a fee with Lyon for the signature of the France international midfielder and are working overtime to push the deal over the line.













Ndombele is at Hotspur Way to undergo his medical checks, while at the same time agent Pini Zahavi is meeting Levy.



There are final details which Zahavi has to agree with Levy in advance of the move going through.





Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has pinpointed Ndombele as a key target this summer and is sure to be delighted at the deal being stitched up.







There was also competition for Ndombele's signature, with Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United all firm fans of his talents.



Juventus though are well stocked for midfielders after signing Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey.





PSG and Manchester United meanwhile have other priorities.

