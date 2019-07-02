XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

02/07/2019 - 22:38 BST

Tottenham Intensify Contacts For Target, Present Serious Competition For AC Milan

 




Tottenham Hotspur have intensified talks with Real Madrid and the entourage of Dani Ceballos as they look to get a deal over the line.

Midfielder Ceballos could leave the Bernabeu this summer as he searches for regular game time in the upcoming campaign.


 



AC Milan want to take the 22-year-old to Italy and have been spying a loan deal, which they feel would suit a player who does not want to leave Real Madrid permanently.

The Rossoneri are facing tough competition though and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Tottenham have now stepped up talks with both Ceballos and Real Madrid.
 


Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is a firm fan of the Spaniard and is looking to add him to the ranks.



It is claimed that Ceballos is interested in joining Spurs.

However, he is also keen to look at all the proposals on his table, including from AC Milan, before making a decision.
 


Ceballos came through the youth ranks at Real Betis and was signed by Real Madrid on a six-year contract in 2017.
 