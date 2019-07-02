We Can Redeem Ourselves – Leeds United Star Looking To Erase Last Season’s Hurt

Follow @insidefutbol





Jack Harrison insists that Leeds United will be looking to reedem themselves following a poor end to last season, which cost the side a spot in the Premier League.



The Whites have signed Harrison from English champions Manchester City on another loan deal, after he spent last term at Elland Road.













This time around Leeds have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the loan spell.



Harrison is excited to be back at Leeds and looking forward to getting to work in advance of the new season.





In spite of all the hard work last season, the club were unable to earn promotion to the Premier League, but Harrison believes that this time around there is a chance of redemption for the Whites.







“It’s exciting to be back, the end of last year was disappointing with how it ended, so this year myself and the lads are looking to redeem ourselves and build on last year”, Harrison told his club's official website.



“I think most people felt that we should have gone up last season, but we are all looking to get back at it now and hopefully we can get the promotion this time around."





Harrison managed a total of 42 appearances for the Peacocks last season, adding to the scor sheet four times and also helped set up four more goals for his team-mates.



The Manchester City winger will be hoping to do enough to convince Leeds to activate their purchase option.

