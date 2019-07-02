XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

02/07/2019 - 15:32 BST

West Ham Receive Bid For Marko Arnautovic, Stoke Hold Sell-On Clause

 




West Ham United have received an offer of £20m for wantaway Marko Arnautovic, who Stoke City hold a sell-on clause for, according to the Times.

It has been claimed the Austrian forward has put in a transfer request as he once again looks to force his way out of the London Stadium.


 



He was keen to leave in January following interest from China, but West Ham refused to sell and he eventually signed a new contract that same month.

Now Arnautovic is angling to leave again and an offer has gone in, set at £20m.
 


It is unclear where the offer has come from, but there are indiciations it could be Shanghai SIPG.



West Ham valued Arnautovic at £40m in January and with Stoke holding a sell-on clause set at 20 per cent, it remains to be seen if £20m is enough to make the Hammers sell.

Arnautovic turned 30 years old in April this year.
 


The Hammers would also have time to find and sign a replacement given the transfer window is open, but it is unclear if they want to fight to keep hold of the forward instead.
 