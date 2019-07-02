West Ham Turn Down Marko Arnautovic Offer, Feel Bid Insulting

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have rejected an offer for Marko Arnautovic, according to Sky Sports News.



Arnautovic is trying to force his way out of the London Stadium this summer and it has been suggested he has put in a transfer request.













A bid for the forward has arrived from an unnamed Chinese club, with the offer coming in at €22m.



However, West Ham have wasted little time in turning it down and are claimed to regard it as insulting for a player of Arnautovic's quality.





The Austrian only signed a new contract with West Ham in late January after being blocked from moving to China by the Hammers.







Just months later though he again wants to quit the club and appears to again have his eyes trained on a move to China.



All eyes are on whether another bid will go in for Arnautovic and how West Ham might react.





The forward's former club Stoke City will be due 20 per cent of any sale fee due to a sell-on clause they hold.

