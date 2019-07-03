XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/07/2019 - 20:55 BST

Arsenal Face Competition For Nabil Fekir As Serie A Powerhouses Contact Lyon

 




Roma have made contact with Lyon to enquire about the feasibility of a move for Arsenal target Nabil Fekir.

The Frenchman came close to joining Liverpool last summer, but the Reds opted against signing him due to an issue with his medical.  


 



Despite failing to secure a move to the Premier League, Fekir continued to perform for Lyon and directly contributed to 21 goals in all competitions last season.

Fekir has emerged as a wanted man in the summer transfer window yet again, with Arsenal looking at a cut-price capture.
 


And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Roma have now initiated contact with Lyon to enquire about the feasibility of a move for Fekir.



It is claimed the Giallorossi enquired about the possibility of signing Fekir and Lyon president Jean Michel-Aulas quoted a figure.

The Italian club will make Fekir a transfer market priority if they lose Nicolo Zaniolo. 
 


However, it remains unclear whether Roma are willing to meet the asking price set by Lyon.

The 25-year-old has just a single year remaining on his deal at Lyon and the French side will sell for the right price.   
 