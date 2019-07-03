Arsenal Face Competition For Nabil Fekir As Serie A Powerhouses Contact Lyon

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have made contact with Lyon to enquire about the feasibility of a move for Arsenal target Nabil Fekir.



The Frenchman came close to joining Liverpool last summer, but the Reds opted against signing him due to an issue with his medical.













Despite failing to secure a move to the Premier League, Fekir continued to perform for Lyon and directly contributed to 21 goals in all competitions last season.



Fekir has emerged as a wanted man in the summer transfer window yet again, with Arsenal looking at a cut-price capture.





And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Roma have now initiated contact with Lyon to enquire about the feasibility of a move for Fekir.







It is claimed the Giallorossi enquired about the possibility of signing Fekir and Lyon president Jean Michel-Aulas quoted a figure.



The Italian club will make Fekir a transfer market priority if they lose Nicolo Zaniolo.





However, it remains unclear whether Roma are willing to meet the asking price set by Lyon.



The 25-year-old has just a single year remaining on his deal at Lyon and the French side will sell for the right price.

