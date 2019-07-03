Arsenal Interest Naturally Unsettling For Kieran Tierney Feels Neil Lennon

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon has admitted that interest from Arsenal is sure to have unsettled Kieran Tierney.



Premier League side Arsenal are interested in signing the left-back and have had a bid rejected by Celtic this summer, while Italian club Napoli are also said to be in the race for the player.













With Arsenal's interest the subject to much discussion, Lennon has admitted it sure to unsettle Tierney, but insists that the left-back is still OK.



“The first offer wasn’t what we’d look for and I don’t think we’ve had another one yet”, Lennon was quoted as saying by the Herald.





“It’s as you were. Will it rumble on? Probably.







“These things take their course whether it happens or not. We have a price for our player. He’s on a long-term contract and we won’t sell him for anything less than we feel is the right price.



“It can be unsettling, but he’s been okay. He’s not really training with the group but hopefully we’ll see him on the training ground in a week or two.





“In terms of where he is mentally, it’s got to be unsettling for him, it’s only natural.”



The Scotland international made his senior team debut for the Hoops in 2015 as a 17-year-old.



He then went on to claim a first-team spot and has been the side's preferred left-back for the past four seasons.



In a sign they are planning for life after Tierney, Celtic are on the verge of completing a £3m deal for Rapid Vienna left-back Boli Bolingoli.

