Aston Villa Target Trezeguet Communicates Transfer Message To Kasimpasa

Aston Villa target Trezeguet has informed Turkish side Kasimpasa that he wants to leave the club this summer.



The Egypt international has attracted interest from a number of clubs, including Premier League new boys Aston Villa, but Kasimpasa are not keen to sell.













However, the midfielder does not want to miss the opportunity of a summer move and has left Kasimpasa in no doubt about his view.



According to Turkish daily Takvim, Trezeguet has let the club's management know that he wants to move on.





He is of the view that he has done all he can at the Turkish club and should be allowed to leave.







Kasimpasa captured the Egyptian from Belgian giants Anderlecht on loan with an option to buy in the summer of 2017.



He quickly impressed and the Turkish outfit took up the option, paying Anderlecht a fee of €2m for his services.





Trezeguet helped Kasimpasa to a finish of 14th in the Turkish Super Lig last season.



He is currently in action with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations and scored the only goal in a 1-0 opening win over Zimbabwe.

