Barnsley Complete Permanent Capture of Defender from Leeds United

Barnsley have confirmed the arrival of centre-back Aapo Halme from Leeds United.



Leeds snapped Halme up from Finnish giants HJK Helsinki, but he has now moved on from Elland Road as he seeks a first team breakthrough.













The tall defender has joined Barnsley, linking up with Daniel Stendel's Championship side.



Halme enjoyed the vast majority of his game time with Leeds Under-23s last season, playing a big role for Carlos Corberan's side.





He helped the Whites win the Professional Development League North title, as well as then go on to lift the national title.







Now Halme has made a permanent move to Barnsley, continuing his career at Oakwell.



He has put pen to paper to a contract running until the summer of 2022 at the Championship club.





Leeds recently added another defender in the shape of Ben White on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, something which would further have blocked Halme's path.



He leaves Leeds having made five appearances.

