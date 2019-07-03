Bayern Munich Step In To Take Advantage of Man City Failing To Close Joao Cancelo Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City are at risk of missing out on Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo, with Bayern Munich stepping in to take advantage of the Citizens' failure to close a deal.



Cancelo has been identified by Pep Guardiola as one of his top targets this summer, but Manchester City have so far refused to meet Juventus’ €60m valuation of the player.













Juventus have refused to accept a lower offer and have also rejected Manchester City’s attempt to make Danilo part of the negotiations.



With Manchester City dithering over the price of Cancelo, Bayern Munich recently joined the race for the defender and are claimed to have edged ahead.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the German champions have pressed the accelerator in their pursuit of the full-back this summer.







They have already initiated contact with Cancelo’s entourage and are keen to take the player to Bavaria ahead of next season.



Bayern Munich are also expecting to conduct smooth negotiations with Juventus because of the long-standing relationship the two clubs share.





Juventus are not keen to move away from their valuation of the player and are ready to keep him next season if they do not receive suitable offers.

