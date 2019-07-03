Besiktas Enter Race For Cardiff City Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Besiktas are interested in securing a deal for Cardiff City linked Lewis Holtby this summer.



The 28-year-old, who opted against extending his contract with Hamburg this summer, is a free agent now after leaving the Bundesliga club last month.













As such, Holtby has emerged as a target for several clubs during the ongoing summer transfer window, especially considering his free transfer status.



Cardiff have been linked with wanting to sign the former Tottenham Hotspur man, while Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are keen.





However, there are several other clubs keeping a close eye on Holtby and, according to German outlet Spox, the race for his signature is gathering substantial pace with the entry of another side.







It is claimed that Beskitas are keen on snapping up Holtby on a free transfer in the coming weeks, as they aim to bolster their options during the close season.



Despite their interest, it remains to be seen whether Besiktas can win the chase for Holtby, who is not short of potential suitors this summer.





The former Tottenham midfielder netted four goals and notched up five assists for Hamburg in the German second tier last season.



In addition to Spurs, Holtby has also turned out for Fulham on a loan deal during his spell in England.

