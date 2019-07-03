Celtic Confirm Arrival of Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have confirmed the arrival of left-back Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo from Rapid Vienna.



With speculation over Kieran Tierney's future continuing, the Bhoys have swooped to snap up the 24-year-old to give themselves more depth in the left-back position.













Confirming the transfer has been completed, Celtic announced: "Celtic Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, who has joined the club on a four-year deal from Rapid Vienna."



The Bhoys have not disclosed the fee paid to sign the Belgian defender, but it is believed to be around the £3m mark.





Rapid Vienna signed Bolingoli from Belgian side Club Brugge and he caught the eye of the Scottish champions with his performances in Austrian football.







He made 73 appearances for Rapid Vienna during his time at the club, chipping in with three goals.



The former Club Brugge man will now look to kick off his Celtic career in fine fettle by settling in under boss Neil Lennon as quickly as possible this summer.





Lennon wanted Bolingoli in before the Champions League qualifiers started and the Celtic boss has been granted his wish.



It remains to be seen what the arrival of the left-back means for Tierney's future.

