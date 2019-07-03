Claim From France: Nabil Fekir Waiting For Arsenal Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





Nabil Fekir, who came close to signing for Liverpool last summer, is waiting for Arsenal to come forward and make an offer for him this summer, it has been claimed in France.



Fekir was on the verge of joining Liverpool last season before the Reds backed out of an agreement with Lyon and he stayed at Les Gones for the 2018/19 season.













Lyon want to sell the Frenchman this summer and again a move to Liverpool has been floated, with just €30m tipped to do the trick for a player with only a year left on his contract.



Fekir has received offers from China this summer, but the player is not keen on a move to the Asian country.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the attacking midfielder is instead waiting for Arsenal to add meat to their initial interest in signing him ahead of next season.







The Gunners have made some concrete initial moves to assess the possibility of taking Fekir to north London this summer.



But Arsenal are struggling with their limited budget for transfers and could need to move players on before swooping in.





Lyon are prepared to keep Fekir if no move emerges.



It remains to be seen if Liverpool could again look at Fekir or whether Arsenal are the only Premier League game in town for the midfielder.

