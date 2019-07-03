XRegister
03/07/2019 - 10:52 BST

Claim From Portugal: Midfielder’s Agent Set To Meet With Liverpool and Tottenham, UK Trip Planned

 




Bruno Fernandes’ agent is set to be in England for a fresh round of talks, with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool interested in signing him.

Following a stellar season in Portugal, Fernandes has been heavily linked with a move away from Sporting Lisbon this summer, with several Premier League clubs wanting him.  


 



Manchester United and Tottenham have been in conversations with his agent, Miguel Pinho, and Liverpool are still claimed to be interested in signing the attacking midfielder.

There have been several round of talks between his agent and Fernandes’ suitors, but Sporting Lisbon are yet to receive a concrete offer on their table for the player.
 


According to Portuguese daily A Bola, Pinho is again set to fly to England today or tomorrow for a further round of talks with Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool.



The Portugal international’s agent is expecting to fly back to Portugal with concrete offers to present to Sporting Lisbon.

However, it has been claimed none of the clubs are likely to make a bid more than the €55m mark.
 


Fernandes, who is expected to join pre-season training with Sporting Lisbon later this week, has been keeping tabs on his situation, but has remained calm despite all the speculation.   
 