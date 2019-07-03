Fresh Talks Held, Arsenal Starting To Close Net Around Tottenham Target William Saliba

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Saint-Etienne have held a fresh round of talks over the future of William Saliba, as the Gunners look to beat Tottenham Hotspur to his signature.



The 18-year-old centre-back has emerged as one of the top targets for the Gunners this summer and the club have been pushing to take him to the Emirates.













Saint-Etienne want €30m up front for the young defender and want him back at the club on loan for the 2019/20 season.



Arsenal have so far only got up to €30m with the use of staggered payments and add-ons, and the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement over a deal for Saliba’s transfer.





There is also the added complication of interest from Tottenham, who have told Saliba's entourage they are keen and will bid.







But Arsenal have continued to push to get a deal over the line and, according to Yahoo Sports France, they have held a fresh round of talks with Saint-Etienne.



The two clubs are claimed to be closing in on an agreement for Saliba’s move to the Emirates.





As such, Arsenal remains in pole position to sign Saliba, but as long as the defender has not signed on the dotted line, the deal could be potentially hijacked.

