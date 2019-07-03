Future Will Tell – Nice Boss Patrick Vieira On Newcastle United Target

Nice coach Patrick Vieira has insisted only time will tell where Newcastle United linked Allan Saint-Maximin will end up playing next season.
The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from Nice in the ongoing summer transfer window, after an impressive season in Ligue 1.
Newcastle have been mooted as a potential destination for Saint-Maximin, who has been forced to revise his transfer ambitions downwards in recent weeks.
And in the wake of the rumours linking Saint-Maximin with a move away from Nice, Vieira has responded to the links by admitting he has no information yet.
The Nice coach also added Saint-Maximin remains fully committed in pre-season training, but insists only time will tell where he will end up playing next season.
“I have no information yet”, Vieira told French daily the Nice-Matin.
“Allan is a Nice player and looking at his training, he is someone who wants to have a good season, with us or another club.
“Only the future will tell.
“He was very good [during pre-season training], he arrived on time and was present, like the others.”
Saint-Maximin has a contract with Nice that expires in 2022.
Newcastle have yet to appoint a replacement for Rafael Benitez, who has taken over at Dalian Yifang in China after running down his contract with the Magpies.