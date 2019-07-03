Future Will Tell – Nice Boss Patrick Vieira On Newcastle United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Nice coach Patrick Vieira has insisted only time will tell where Newcastle United linked Allan Saint-Maximin will end up playing next season.



The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from Nice in the ongoing summer transfer window, after an impressive season in Ligue 1.













Newcastle have been mooted as a potential destination for Saint-Maximin, who has been forced to revise his transfer ambitions downwards in recent weeks.



And in the wake of the rumours linking Saint-Maximin with a move away from Nice, Vieira has responded to the links by admitting he has no information yet.





The Nice coach also added Saint-Maximin remains fully committed in pre-season training, but insists only time will tell where he will end up playing next season.







“I have no information yet”, Vieira told French daily the Nice-Matin.



“Allan is a Nice player and looking at his training, he is someone who wants to have a good season, with us or another club.





“Only the future will tell.



“He was very good [during pre-season training], he arrived on time and was present, like the others.”



Saint-Maximin has a contract with Nice that expires in 2022.



Newcastle have yet to appoint a replacement for Rafael Benitez, who has taken over at Dalian Yifang in China after running down his contract with the Magpies.

