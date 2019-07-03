He Told Me How Big Leeds United Are – Whites New Boy On Conversation With Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United new boy Helder Costa has revealed that Barry Douglas told him everything about the Whites and made the decision to join them easier, ahead of his move from Wolves.



The Portuguese winger has made the switch to Elland Road from Wolves on an initial loan deal, which will become a permanent transfer next summer.













And after putting pen-to-paper on a four-year deal with Leeds, Costa has revealed the impact Douglas had on him, while making his decision to join the Whites.



The 25-year-old admitted that his former team-mate at Wolves told him everything about the club and the fans at Elland Road, which made it easier for him to make the switch to Leeds.





Costa also added that he is delighted to have joined Leeds and insists he is looking forward to start training with his new team-mates ahead of the upcoming season.







“I’ve spoken a lot to Barry Douglas and he told me how big the club is and how amazing the fans are, so it wasn’t a tough decision to come here and I’m very happy to be here”, Costa told the club’s official website.



“It’s good to know Barry, he can show me everything about how Leeds works and I’m really looking forward to start training with my new team-mates.”





The Whites star even went on to claim he is ready for the challenge of representing Leeds at Elland Road and stressed that he wants to help Leeds win promotion to the top flight.



“I can’t wait to play at Elland Road soon, it is a big stadium and I’m sure the atmosphere will be great and I am ready for the challenge”, he continued.



“I’m fast and I like to dribble, I would like to show good football in this stadium which is my aim and of course to help Leeds to the Premier League.”



Leeds have also added Jack Harrison, Ben White and Liam McCarron to their squad this summer.

