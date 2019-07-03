XRegister
06 October 2018

03/07/2019 - 23:51 BST

His Everton Sessions Were Challenging – Brendan Galloway Relishing Graeme Jones Reunion

 




Former Everton defender Brendan Galloway is looking forward to working under Luton Town boss Graeme Jones after getting a taste of his training sessions at Goodison Park.

The Hatters confirmed the signing of the 23-year-old from Everton on a free transfer on Wednesday, as he looks to kick on with his career.  


 



Galloway joined the Toffees from MK Dons in 2014 at the age of 18 and went on to make 21 senior team appearances for the club. 19 of those came in the 2015/16 season after he started the league campaign as Everton's first-team left-back, following an injury to Leighton Baines.

It was Roberto Martinez and his assistant Jones, who is currently the manager of Luton, who handed the 23-year-old his debut for Everton.
 


With Jones' presence at the club playing a role in luring the Zimbabwe-born player to Luton, Galloway has expressed his excitement at  reuniting with the 49-year-old.



We’ve been in contact as I know the boss very well from working with him before", Galloway told the club's official website.

"I really enjoyed working under him at Everton. The sessions were very exciting and very challenging for the players, and I think that he got the best out of a lot of us.
 


He always wants to do the right thing and he wants to continue to win with this football club, like they have experienced in the past two seasons.

"I was really excited for the new project and to come here to be a part of the team.

Galloway had one year left on his contract with Everton, but the Toffees cut short the deal in order to pave the way for his move to Luton.   
 