I Knew About Them – Former Leeds United Star Excited To Sign For Ostersunds

Former Leeds United midfielder Alex Purver has revealed he knew about Ostersunds from their win over Arsenal in the Europa League, after joining the Swedish club on a permanent deal.



Purver, who came up through the ranks at Elland Road, made the switch to non-league with Guiseley in search of better opportunities in 2017.













The 23-year-old went on to make 57 appearances in all competitions last season and has earned himself a move to Sweden with Ostersunds this summer.



And following his switch to the Swedish top flight, Purver has revealed he knew about Ostersunds from their famous win over Arsenal in the Europa League last year.





The former Leeds star also admitted he knew about then manager Graham Potter, and the current coach Ian Burchnall, at Ostersunds and believes it will be fun to help the team.







“Ostersund are known in England for their game in the Europa League in which they defeated Arsenal in London”, Purver told the club’s official website.



“I knew about Graham Potter and also about our current English coach Ian Burchnall.





“It will be fun to play and help the team.”



Purver has signed for Ostersunds on a contract that runs for 18 months and will be looking to make good on the potential he excited with in the youth ranks at Leeds.

