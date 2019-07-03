XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/07/2019 - 16:57 BST

I Want To Play Games – Aapo Halme On Leaving Leeds For Barnsley

 




Aapo Halme has insisted that he is looking forward to playing first-team football after completing his switch from Leeds United to Barnsley.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds have confirmed the departure of the defender to Barnsley for an undisclosed fee as part of the summer revamp of their squad.  


 



Leeds signed Halme in January last year, but during his 18-month stay at the club, the Finn only made five senior appearances for the club.

Halme has expressed his delight at joining Barnsley and admits that his new club’s style of football convinced him to join them this summer.
 


The defender is keen to help Barnsley move forward and is keen to make sure that he gets used to playing regular first-team football after his disappointment at Leeds.



The centre-back told iFollow Barnsley: “I think this is the style of football that I like to play, I’ve played my whole career like this, so I’m really looking forward to it. I’m really pleased.

“When I first heard I was really excited and I want to help the club to reach their goals, improve as a player and get used to first-team football.
 


“I want to get some games under my belt and help the team as much as possible.”

Halme was signed by Leeds as part of their plans to invest in talented young footballers.

However, the Finn was down the defensive pecking order at Leeds and they have been happy to sell him.  
 