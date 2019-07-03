I Want To Play Games – Aapo Halme On Leaving Leeds For Barnsley

Follow @insidefutbol





Aapo Halme has insisted that he is looking forward to playing first-team football after completing his switch from Leeds United to Barnsley.



Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds have confirmed the departure of the defender to Barnsley for an undisclosed fee as part of the summer revamp of their squad.













Leeds signed Halme in January last year, but during his 18-month stay at the club, the Finn only made five senior appearances for the club.



Halme has expressed his delight at joining Barnsley and admits that his new club’s style of football convinced him to join them this summer.





The defender is keen to help Barnsley move forward and is keen to make sure that he gets used to playing regular first-team football after his disappointment at Leeds.







The centre-back told iFollow Barnsley: “I think this is the style of football that I like to play, I’ve played my whole career like this, so I’m really looking forward to it. I’m really pleased.



“When I first heard I was really excited and I want to help the club to reach their goals, improve as a player and get used to first-team football.





“I want to get some games under my belt and help the team as much as possible.”



Halme was signed by Leeds as part of their plans to invest in talented young footballers.



However, the Finn was down the defensive pecking order at Leeds and they have been happy to sell him.

