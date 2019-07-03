I’d Have Loved Him At Rangers – Gers Legend On Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Ian Durrant has revealed that he would have loved to have welcomed current Gers assistant manager Gary McAllister to Ibrox as a player.



Durrant donned the Rangers colours for 15 years between 1983 and 1998, featuring heavily for the club, before later serving the Gers in a coaching capacity.













During his time at the Scottish club, he had had a six-month period on loan at Premier League side Everton. It was during that stint that Durrant played against countryman McAllister, who used to play for Leeds United.



Durrant reflected on his battles against McAllister, who currently functions as assistant to Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, and named him as one person he wished to see play for the Light Blues.





"I would have loved to have seen Gary McAllister at Rangers", Durrant replied in a Twitter Q&A.







"Great battles with him at Leeds. Gary Mac would have loved it here as a player."



The ex-Rangers midfielder was also asked to name his favourite players from the club's current squad and picked out Scott Arfield and Ryan Kent; Kent has now ended his loan spell.





"I really like Scott Arfield. Ryan Kent last season too," he wrote.



"Arfield was great against Celtic in the last game last season, he scored a great goal. Quick feet and one two and great finish. He’s an asset for sure.



"[James] Tav[ernier] and [Alfredo] Morelos too."



Rangers are currently preparing for the new season, with their first Europa League qualifier against St. Joseph's around the corner.

