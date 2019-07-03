Israeli Champions Swing Into Action For Leeds United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Israeli champions Maccabi Tel-Aviv are moving to sign Leeds United target Dino Islamovic from Swedish side Ostersunds.



Leeds have been scouting Islamovic and Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa even made a personal trip to check on the striker earlier this summer.













The Whites have been busy finalising a host of loan deals in recent days, along with a permanent arrival, and as they do so Islamovic's future could be being decided.



According to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt, citing sources in Israel, Maccabi Tel-Aviv are moving to sign Islamovic.





The Israeli giants have been impressed with what they have seen from the 25-year-old.







And with a contract which runs out in December, Islamovic is an attractive target for Maccabi Tel-Aviv.



Maccabi Tel-Aviv ran away with the Israeli title last season, topping the table 31 points clear of second placed Maccabi Haifa.





The Israeli side are due to enter the Champions League this season at the second qualifying stage and will face either Astana or CFR Cluj at the end of July.

