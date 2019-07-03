Juventus Keeping Tabs On Chelsea Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are keeping close tabs on Chelsea talent Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.



The 18-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Chelsea at senior level under Maurizio Sarri last season and went on to make 23 appearances in all competitions for the club.













However, Hudson-Odoi was restricted to just under 400 minutes of playing time in the Premier League and has yet to sign a contract extension at Stamford Bridge.



Chelsea also rejected multiple bids from Bayern Munich for Hudson-Odoi, who has just a single year remaining on his current deal with the Blues, during the winter transfer window.





Bayern Munich continue to want to land the winger, but Juventus are also keeping tabs on his situation at Stamford Bridge.







The Italian champions could make a move for Hudson-Odoi if he becomes available.



Hudson-Odoi is expected to feature prominently for the first team at Chelsea next season, after returning from his Achilles injury.





The young attacker directly contributed to 10 goals in all competitions for Chelsea last season.



Juventus have signed Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot on free transfers this summer.

