La Liga Side Join Race For Tottenham Target Dani Ceballos, Scramble Heats Up

Real Betis have joined the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur linked Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid in the ongoing summer transfer window.



The 22-year-old has been linked with an exit from Real Madrid this summer, owing to his concerns regarding regular playing time with Real Madrid next season.













Tottenham have identified him as a potential target, while there is considerable interest from elsewhere in the form of AC Milan and Lyon.



Real Madrid could choose to sell Ceballos, or agree to let him leave on loan to find regular playing time.





And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the race for Ceballos is heating up even further with the latest entry of another suitor.







It is claimed that Real Betis want to re-sign Ceballos during the summer transfer window, just two years after allowing him to join Real Madrid.



However, it remains to be seen whether Real Betis have the financial muscle to compete with the likes of Tottenham and AC Milan in the chase for Ceballos, or look towards a loan.





The Spaniard has a contract with Real Madrid that expires in 2023.



Real Madrid have yet to receive an official offer from any of the potential suitors interested in Ceballos.

