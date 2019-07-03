La Liga Side Open Talks With Tottenham Hotspur Over England Move For 22-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid have opened talks with Tottenham Hotspur to send Dani Ceballos to the north London club.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of Ceballos, who could move on from the Bernabeu this summer as he seeks regular game time in the upcoming season.













Zinedine Zidane has told Ceballos that he would be unlikely to play as many as 40 games next season, which is the midfielder's target, if he stays.



Real Madrid are now talking to Tottenham about a move for Ceballos, according to Spanish daily AS.





Los Blancos do not want to sell the midfielder though and are only prepared to sanction a loan switch as they seek to retain control of his future.







It is claimed Spurs are happy to take Ceballos on loan as they feel that if the situation is still the same at Real Madrid in 12 months then they can negotiate a permanent deal.



Ceballos is though also attraccting interest from elsewhere.





Italian giants AC Milan are interested in Ceballos and would welcome the Spaniard on loan, while the player's former club Real Betis are keen.

