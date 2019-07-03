XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/07/2019 - 21:40 BST

La Liga Side Open Talks With Tottenham Hotspur Over England Move For 22-Year-Old

 




Real Madrid have opened talks with Tottenham Hotspur to send Dani Ceballos to the north London club.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of Ceballos, who could move on from the Bernabeu this summer as he seeks regular game time in the upcoming season.


 



Zinedine Zidane has told Ceballos that he would be unlikely to play as many as 40 games next season, which is the midfielder's target, if he stays.

Real Madrid are now talking to Tottenham about a move for Ceballos, according to Spanish daily AS.
 


Los Blancos do not want to sell the midfielder though and are only prepared to sanction a loan switch as they seek to retain control of his future.



It is claimed Spurs are happy to take Ceballos on loan as they feel that if the situation is still the same at Real Madrid in 12 months then they can negotiate a permanent deal.

Ceballos is though also attraccting interest from elsewhere.
 


Italian giants AC Milan are interested in Ceballos and would welcome the Spaniard on loan, while the player's former club Real Betis are keen.
 