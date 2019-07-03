XRegister
03/07/2019 - 17:35 BST

Leeds United Not Giving Up On Teenage Target, Mulling Another Approach

 




Leeds United are considering tabling another bid for Fulham’s 17-year-old full-back Cody Drameh, according to Sky Sports News.

The teenage full-back caught the eye of many with his performances for Fulham’s Under-23 side last season and is a highly rated latent.  


 



Several clubs in England and Germany have been keeping close tabs on his development and are considering snaring him away from Fulham this summer.

Leeds have been one of his most active suitors and appear to have already failed with two approaches to Fulham, who are aware of the talent at their disposal.
 


And it has been claimed that the Yorkshire giants are plotting putting in a third bid and put more pressure on Fulham to let the teenage full-back leave the club.



There are also indications that Fulham could let him go as the west London side have identified Crawley’s David Sesay as a potential replacement for Drameh.

Leeds are certain about the youngster’s talent and remain keen to take him to Elland Road this summer.
 


If remains to be seen what kind of money could finally convince Fulham to sell Drameh.

The youngster has represented England in youth football and has three caps to his name for the Under-18s.   
 