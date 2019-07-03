Leeds United Supremo With Warm Words For Premier League Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has thanked Wolves for their support in facilitating a deal for Helder Costa.



The Whites have added to their list of summer recruits with the addition of Costa, who made the switch to Elland Road from Wolves on Wednesday.













Costa will join Leeds on an initial loan deal, which will become a permanent transfer next season, as they aim to fight it out for promotion from the Championship.



And following the signing of Costa from Wolves, Radrizzani has thanked the Premier League side and everyone associated for the smooth facilitation of the deal.





Radrizzani also welcomed Costa to the club in their pursuit of winning back promotion to the Premier League and thanked the player’s representatives as well.







“Welcome Helder Costa, thank you for joining our club and joining our race to the Premier League”, Radrizzani wrote on Twitter.



“Many thanks to Wolves, Jeff Shi and the player’s agents for their support to make this deal happen.”





Radrizzani's praise further confirms a change in relations with Wolves, who he slammed for what he termed unfair competition when they ran away with the Championship title in 2018.



Leeds signed Barry Douglas from Wolves last summer.

