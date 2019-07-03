Leeds United Talent Attracting Interest, Clubs In Championship Keen, Departure Expected

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Mallik Wilks is likely to leave the club this summer with several clubs, including sides in the Championship, interested in him.



Wilks spent last season on loan at Doncaster Rovers and scored 14 goals in 46 appearances in the third tier of English football.













There have been question marks over whether the 20-year-old features in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans going forward and Leeds are willing to listen to offers for him during the summer transfer window.



Wilks has been attracting interest from several clubs in League One and the Championship and, according to former Yorkshire Evening News journalist Phil Hay, he is most likely to leave.





A product of the Leeds academy, the winger has made just one solitary appearance in the first team at Elland Road.







Leeds are looking to trim fringe players from the squad this summer as they aim to balance the books.



Barnsley are one of the clubs to have been linked with Wilks and boss Daniel Stendel has talked up the player's talents.





Wilks still has a contract until 2022 with the Yorkshire giants.

