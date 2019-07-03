Leicester City Close In On Youri Tielemans Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City could complete a deal to sign Manchester United liked midfielder Youri Tielemans next week, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Tielemans spent the second half of last season on loan at Leicester and impressed many with his astute performances in the Premier League.













Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the Belgian, but he is understood to be down the pecking order on their shortlist of targets.



Brendan Rodgers has made it clear that he wants to keep Tielemans at the club on a permanent basis and it seems a deal is imminent.





It has been claimed that the protracted nature of talks between Leicester and Monaco are set to reach their logical conclusion soon and Tielemans is set to join the Foxes next week.







Leicester are close to agreeing a deal with Monaco and are set to pay a club-record fee of £40m to land the midfielder.



Tielemans has not been keen on a return to Monaco this summer and staying in the Premier League has always been his priority.





The midfielder has also been pushing to make sure that the negotiations pick up pace as he wants to start pre-season training with Leicester next week.

