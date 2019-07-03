Lyon Confident of Seeing Off Manchester United Interest To Keep Teen Sensation

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is confident the club have done enough to convince Manchester United target Rayan Cherki to sign his professional contract with the club.



The 15-year-old attacking midfielder is considered to be one of the brightest young prospects in French football and is coveted by several clubs in Europe.













The Lyon academy product is wanted by Real Madrid and Manchester United, who have been pushing hard.



Lyon president Aulas has prioritised keeping hold of Cherki at the club and his representatives have been in talks with the club over the last few months.





And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Lyon are confident that they are close to agreeing a deal for Cherki to sign his first professional contract.







The Ligue 1 giants have gone to great lengths to convince the player and his camp to continue at Lyon.



The club are hopeful that Cherki will sign on the dotted line with them by the end of the week.





The youngster is claimed to be snubbing financially better offers from bigger clubs to continue at Lyon.

