Manchester United Offer Fresh Terms To David de Gea

Manchester United have tabled an improved contract offer to Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, who is out of contract at the end of next season, according to the BBC.



Efforts to get De Gea to sign a new deal have been going on since last year, but the goalkeeper is yet to commit his long term future to Manchester United.













Manchester United have taken up the option of extending his contract by another year, but he will be available on a free transfer at the end of next season.



The Premier League giants remain desperate to keep the Spain international at Old Trafford beyond next summer and they have put another contract offer on his table.





If he signs the new deal, De Gea would be the highest-paid goalkeeper in world football.







The Spaniard came within a minute of leaving Manchester United for Real Madrid in 2015, but has remained one of the very few consistent performers at Old Trafford in recent years.



Manchester United remain confident that they can convince the Spaniard to sign a new contract and pledge his future to the club at Old Trafford.





The Spaniard is said to want parity with the club’s highest-paid player Alexis Sanchez.

