XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/07/2019 - 14:11 BST

Manchester United Offer Fresh Terms To David de Gea

 




Manchester United have tabled an improved contract offer to Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, who is out of contract at the end of next season, according to the BBC.

Efforts to get De Gea to sign a new deal have been going on since last year, but the goalkeeper is yet to commit his long term future to Manchester United.  


 



Manchester United have taken up the option of extending his contract by another year, but he will be available on a free transfer at the end of next season.

The Premier League giants remain desperate to keep the Spain international at Old Trafford beyond next summer and they have put another contract offer on his table.
 


If he signs the new deal, De Gea would be the highest-paid goalkeeper in world football.



The Spaniard came within a minute of leaving Manchester United for Real Madrid in 2015, but has remained one of the very few consistent performers at Old Trafford in recent years.

Manchester United remain confident that they can convince the Spaniard to sign a new contract and pledge his future to the club at Old Trafford.
 


The Spaniard is said to want parity with the club’s highest-paid player Alexis Sanchez.   
 