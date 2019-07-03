Norwich City Step Up Efforts To Land Bundesliga Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwich City have stepped up on their efforts to sign Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann this summer.



The 30-year-old lost his place in the starting eleven at Schalke towards the end of the season and also struggled with injuries.













There are suggestions that Schalke are prepared to listen to offers for the German custodian and there has been interest in him from the Premier League.



Norwich City have been keeping tabs on the goalkeeper and it has been claimed that a concrete move on their part could be imminent.





According to Sky Deutschland, the Canaries have taken concrete steps over the last few days and are indeed keen to take Fahrmann to England this summer.







The newly-promoted Premier League outfit have pressed the accelerator in their pursuit of the Schalke goalkeeper ahead of next season.



Norwich have been keen to improve their goalkeeper department ahead of their return to the Premier League and the Schalke shot-stopper is one of their top targets.





The 30-year-old still has a contract until 2022 with Schalke and is their club captain.

