Not In My Plans – West Ham Star Rules Out Potential Transfer Destination

West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez has revealed that despite his love for Chivas he is not plotting a return to Mexican football this summer



The former Manchester United man has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium and could be on the move in the ongoing transfer window.













West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has already been busy in the transfer market and is expected to add more fresh faces to the squad in the coming weeks.



Hernandez has often been linked with a return to Mexico, not least to his former club Chivas, but he insists it is not presently in his plans.





The former Real Madrid striker wrote on Twitter: "I will always love Chivas, it's just not in my plans to return to Mexican football at this time.







"It has nothing to do with lack of love or lack of passion for football or Chivas.



"It is simply a decision I have made!"





Hernandez, 31, has a further year left to run on his contract at West Ham and has been tipped to return to Mexican football at some point.



The striker scored seven goals in the Premier League for the Hammers over the course of last season, as he helped the club to a mid-table finish.



