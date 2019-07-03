Not Ready For Europa League Now But We Will Be – Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted his team would not be ready to face St Joseph's in the Europa League first qualifying round now, but insists they will be ready when the tie rolls around on 11th July.



The Gers have returned to Scotland following a testing pre-season camp in the south of Portugal, where they also played Mansfield in a friendly.













The Glasgow-based team are scheduled to enjoy more action before the Europa League starts, with the visit of Oxford United to Ibrox on Sunday.



Gerrard's side will then play Gibraltar-based side St Joseph's over the course of two legs in the first qualifying round, with the first match scheduled for 11th July away from home.





The Rangers manager took time to insist that his team are not fully prepared for the Europa League tie yet, but will have a strong week to hit them leg-wise and get the job done in the end.







“We’re not ready for it right now, but there is still time. We’ll have another strong week in terms of hitting them leg-wise and then we will naturally come off them", Gerrard told his club's official website.



“But by the time that first game comes around, we’ll be ready to compete and get the job done when we have to.”





Gibraltar-based St Joseph's finished third in the Premier Division last season, eleven points behind champions Lincoln Red Imps.

