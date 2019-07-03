Objectives Have Not Changed Insists West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham centre-forward Javier Hernandez has revealed that getting into any of the European competitions is one of the primary aims of the club going into the new season.



The Hammers returned for pre-season on Monday and immediately flew to Switzerland, where they are being put through their paces at the training facilities of local club Bad Ragaz.













As they prepare for the upcoming season, West Ham have made three signings, with Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals being a major addition.



The London-based club showed ambition to aim for the top seven with their signings last summer as well but fell short of seventh place by five points.





Hernandez, who scored seven league goals last term, has revealed that the club's targets for the upcoming season will remain the same and is confident that they will do everything to achieve that.







"Last season the objectives, the goals were to try and finish in the top six of the table or top seven so we could get into the European spots", Chicharito told West Ham TV.



"In the end we couldn’t do it and we finished in mid-table, but the objectives are the same, to finish as high as we can, like I said to try and get in the European competition and get used to that.





"This club is doing everything they can to achieve that."



West Ham will host league champions Manchester City in the opening weekend of the new season.

