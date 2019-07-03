XRegister
X
03/07/2019 - 21:00 BST

Pep Guardiola Can Develop Me – Manchester City New Boy

 




Angelino has expressed his delight after re-signing for Manchester City from PSV Eindhoven and firmly believes he can develop under the guidance of Pep Guardiola.

The 22-year-old joined the youth ranks at Manchester City from Deportivo La Coruna in 2013, but failed to enjoy a breakthrough season at senior level.  


 



As such, Angelino was permanently shipped out to PSV last summer and has impressed thoroughly for the club in all competitions.

In the wake of his impressive performances for PSV, Angelio has earned himself a return to the Etihad, after Manchester City opted to re-sign him on a four-year deal.
 


And following his return to Manchester City, Angelino has expressed his delight with the move and believes he can thrive under Guardiola.



The Spaniard also stressed the Premier League champions have been incredible in recent years and admitted he is eyeing contributing to their success next season.

“City’s performances over the last two seasons have been incredible and I am very excited about returning and contributing to the club’s bid for more success”, Angelino told the club’s official website.
 


“I believe my own game can develop under Pep’s management and I am very confident that the club will go from strength to strength over the next few years.”

Angelino notched up 12 assists for his team-mates in all competitions last season.   
 