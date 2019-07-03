Roma Fail With Bid For Arsenal and Everton Target, Offer Knocked Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Torino have rejected a bid from Roma to snare Arsenal and Everton linked defender Armando Izzo away during the ongoing summer transfer window.



The Italian enjoyed an impressive debut season with Torino, after joining from fellow Serie A club Genoa last summer.













Izzo played a part in all but one game in the league last season and chipped in with four goals and an assist, as Torino finished seventh at the end of their campaign.



In the wake of his impressive performances for the club, Izzo has attracted the interest of several clubs during the summer transfer window.





Arsenal have been linked with wanting him, while the Gunners face competition from fellow Premier League side Everton in the chase to land Izzo this summer.







And according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Torino have knocked back an offer from Roma to snare Izzo away from northern Italy during the close season.



It is claimed the Giallorossi made an offer in the region of €30m in exchange for Izzo’s services, but they were unable to convince Torino president Giuseppe Cairo to cash in on the defender.





It remains to be seen how Arsenal and Everton respond, with Torino appearing in no mood to let Izzo go without a big offer being placed on their table.



Torino have locked down Izzo to a contract that expires in 2023.

